Panchkula: Teenagers out for a dip in Ghaggar drown

Two teenagers drowned while taking a dip in the Ghaggar river in Sector-23, Panchkula, on Monday. Their bodies were recovered early Tuesday morning after a delayed revelation from their cousins. The grieving kin of the two teenagers in Panchkula on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

According to family members, the incident occurred when the victims, aged 15 and 13, had gone for a swim with their two cousins around 11 am on Monday. On seeing them drowning, the cousins tried to save them but failed.

Following this, the cousins returned home around 2 pm and told their family that the brothers were following behind. The family grew increasingly worried and filed a missing persons complaint at the Mauli Jagran police station. The truth emerged late on Monday night when the frightened younger cousins finally confessed to the drowning incident.

It was then that the family rushed to the Ghaggar river in Sector-23 and informed the police.

The bodies of teenagers were pulled from the river early Tuesday morning and subsequently sent to the civil hospital, Sector-6, for post-mortem examination. The Chandimandir police station is currently investigating the matter. Police have stated that no foul play is suspected. The family hails from Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh.

Following the autopsy, the bodies were handed over to the families on Tuesday evening, who then transported them to Bijnore for their final rites.