Panchkula to be developed on lines of Gurugram, Faridabad: CM
Presiding over the first meeting of the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) on Wednesday, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Panchkula will be developed on the lines of Gurugram and Faridabad.
The chief minister, who is also the PMDA chairman, said Panchkula district’s development will be accelerated with the formation of PMDA that had been set up to provide quality life to residents and generate employment opportunities.
He said the state government will implement several schemes for the sustainable, long-term and balanced development of Panchkula.
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta, transport minister Moolchand Sharma, urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta, Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, PMDA CEO Ajit Balaji Joshi, along with several senior officers of the revenue and disaster, town and country planning, finance and planning, housing for all, urban local bodies, and industries and commerce departments were also present at the meeting.
-
Woman crossing road killed in Lalru hit-and-run
A 45-year-old woman was killed after a speeding car hit Phoolwati's while she was crossing the Chandigarh-Ambala highway near Gholumajra village in Lalru on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Phoolwati, a resident of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh. She was taken to the civil hospital in Dera Bassi, where doctors declared her brought dead. Meanwhile, the car driver fled the scene. The deceased is survived by her husband and four minor children.
-
19-year-old killed in Dera Bassi roof collapse after morning rain
A 19-year-old youth was killed in a roof collapse incident at Mubarakpur in Dera Bassi on Wednesday morning. Police said the deceased, Aneesh Kumar, was asleep and alone at home when the roof of the kutcha house came crashing down following the morning rain. His parents and brother were away at work. Mubarakpur police post in-charge Kulwant Singh said the roof had become weak and collapsed after the rain in the morning.
-
Mohali: To shoot stunts, four teenagers turn to stealing bikes, held
Four teenagers who stole motorcycles for bike stunts to garner attention on social media have been apprehended by the Sohana police. Their parents, who work as daily wagers, hail from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, said police Sohana station house officer Gurjeet Singh said on July 16, they got complaints that two each motorcycles were stolen from Rurka village and Aerocity. All four were booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.
-
Chandigarh MC wants more powers for its estate officer to act on encroachments
For speedy removal of permanent encroachments on its land, the municipal corporation has sought powers for its estate officer under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra has written to the secretary, local government, Chandigarh, with the demand. For removing permanent structures, MC first needs to approach the local SDM court to file a case under the PP Act and seek permission.
-
Register tenants, domestic helps with police within 10 days: Panchkula DCP
In the wake of increasing gangster activity in Punjab's areas bordering Panchkula, deputy commissioner of police Surinder Pal Singh has set a 10-day deadline for land owners to get their tenants and domestic helps registered with the police. The order stated that there had been reports of crime against people and property in the region and suspected terrorist activities in the neighbouring districts of Panchkula in the recent past.
