Panchkula to be developed on lines of Gurugram, Faridabad: CM

Presiding over the first meeting of the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) on Wednesday, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Panchkula will be developed on the lines of Gurugram and Faridabad.

The chief minister, who is also the PMDA chairman, said Panchkula district’s development will be accelerated with the formation of PMDA that had been set up to provide quality life to residents and generate employment opportunities.

He said the state government will implement several schemes for the sustainable, long-term and balanced development of Panchkula.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta, transport minister Moolchand Sharma, urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta, Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, PMDA CEO Ajit Balaji Joshi, along with several senior officers of the revenue and disaster, town and country planning, finance and planning, housing for all, urban local bodies, and industries and commerce departments were also present at the meeting.