Panchkula: Trader, wife attacked with axes after spat with vegetable vendor

A shopkeeper and his wife were brutally attacked with axes and sticks following an altercation with a female vegetable vendor in Sector 12-A on Saturday. Rajbir alleged that a group stormed into his shop, and attacked him and his wife. (iStock)

The victim, Rajbir, a resident of Sector 12-A, who runs a scrap shop in the same area, told the police that he and his wife, Meena, were sitting in their shop around 4.30 pm, when a woman arrived outside with her vegetable cart.

The woman, Guddi, wife of Satendra Singh, parked her cart in front of his shop, blocking the entrance. When his wife requested her to move the cart, she started hurling abuses at them and left after issuing threats, Rajbir alleged.

Within 10-15 minutes, Guddi returned with her son Akash, who was armed with an axe, and three other youths, including a boy named Sahil, who was also carrying an axe, while the remaining two unidentified youths were armed with sticks.

Rajbir alleged that the group stormed into his shop, and attacked him and his wife.

Guddi struck his wife on the head with the axe, causing her to bleed profusely. Akash then attacked him, injuring his right thumb. The other boys also joined in, beating them with sticks.

As neighbours rushed to their aid, Sahil took the axe from Guddi and struck his wife again, leaving her unconscious. Akash continued his assault, injuring his left arm as well, Rajbir alleged.

The attackers fled the scene only when they heard the sirens of an approaching police PCR van, but not before threatening to kill them in the future, he further alleged.

Police and neighbours rushed the couple to civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. According to the medico-legal reports, Rajbir sustained two injuries: a lacerated wound on his right thumb and an abrasion on his left arm. His wife, Meena, suffered three injuries, including a severe head wound.

Based on the severity of the injuries and the statements provided by the victims, Panchkula police registered a case under Sections 115, 3 (5), 333 and 351 (3) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 14 police station.

Kalka man headed to chemist assaulted by three youths

An assault case was also reported in Kalka, where a local resident was attacked by three youths, resulting in significant injuries.

The complainant, Manish, a resident of Kalka, stated that on the night of August 14, around 9.30 pm, he went to a nearby chemist shop to buy medicine.

As he approached the shop, three individuals—identified as Dilawar, Shubham and Lovely—confronted him. One of them brandished a firearm, prompting him to flee the scene in fear, he alleged.

However, the assailants pursued him and as he reached a nearby grocery store, they surrounded him. The attackers then assaulted him with stones and a metal bracelet, striking him on the head. The force of the attack caused him to lose consciousness, Manish alleged.

When he regained consciousness, his family members had taken him to the Kalka civil hospital, where he received medical treatment for head injury.

In his complaint, Manish stated that the attackers also threatened to kill him. He appealed to the police for justice and protection from further harm. Police booked the assailants under Sections 190, 191 (2), 115, 351 (3) of BNS, and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at the Kalka police station.