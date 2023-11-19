close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: Trio who kidnapped minor girl jailed for 4 years

Panchkula: Trio who kidnapped minor girl jailed for 4 years

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Nov 19, 2023 08:12 AM IST

The Panchkula court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each on the convicts, identified as Titri Devi, Laxman Bansal and Raju

A local court has awarded three people, including a woman, four years in jail for kidnapping a minor girl in Panchkula in 2021.

Acting on the mother’s complaint, Panchkula police had registered a case under Sections 363, 365, 370 (4) (trafficking of a minor) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Acting on the mother’s complaint, Panchkula police had registered a case under Sections 363, 365, 370 (4) (trafficking of a minor) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court also imposed a fine of 10,000 each on the convicts, identified as Titri Devi, Laxman Bansal and Raju. They were found guilty under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code.

Wish Team India for their World Cup final against Australia

On April 4, 2021, police received a wireless message regarding a missing girl child. As they reached the spot in Khuda Jassu, Chandigarh, the girl’s mother shared that she was an attendant in Sector 15, Chandigarh, and had two children.

When she returned from work, her son was at home, but her daughter was missing.

As she had lived at the PGIMER gurdwara for three months for the treatment of her daughter, she went there to look for her. After no success, she alerted the police.

Acting on her complaint, police had registered a case under Sections 363, 365, 370 (4) (trafficking of a minor) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused.

During investigation, the child was traced and the accused were arrested for kidnapping her.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out