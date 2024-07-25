Panchkula: Truck hits bike near Chandimandir lightpoint, pillion rider killed

A man riding pillion on a motorcycle was killed after being hit by a truck at Chandimandir lightpoint on Tuesday. Amandeep, who was bleeding profusely, was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Panchkula’s Sector 6, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Amandeep Singh, 36, of Muktsar in Punjab.

Complainant, Saurab, 27, of Ambala Cantt, told the police that he, along with his friend, Amandeep, had come for training at a finance company in Panchkula. While returning, they stopped at the Chandimandir light point around 12.15pm. As the signal turned green and the traffic started to move, a truck came from behind and hit their motorcycle. As a result, both fell on the road even as the truck driver sped away.

Amandeep, who was bleeding profusely, was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Panchkula’s Sector 6, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

A case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the unidentified truck driver at Chandimandir police station.