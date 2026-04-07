Panchkula: Two cousins killed as truck rams into bike in Raipur Rani

Two cousins were killed after a rashly driven truck rammed into their motorcycle near PWD Colony in Raipur Rani on the intervening night of April 4 and 5. The truck driver has been arrested. The truck, allegedly being driven rashly and on the wrong side of the road, collided with Arun’s motorcycle. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Arun, 18, and his cousin Dixit. In his complaint, Nishant, Arun’s brother and a resident of Panchkula, said the trio had gone to Badona Kalan village earlier that night to visit a relative.

Around 12.15 am, while returning, Arun was riding the motorcycle with Dixit as pillion, while Nishant followed on another bike. Near Pir Baba’s mazar in Raipur Rani, the truck, allegedly being driven rashly and on the wrong side of the road, collided with Arun’s motorcycle.

The force of the collision threw both victims onto the road, after which the rear wheel of the truck ran over them, killing them on the spot. Passersby stopped the truck and alerted the police.

Based on Nishant’s statement, a case has been registered against the driver, identified as Abhishek Thakur from Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, under Sections 106(1) (causing death by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 281 (rash or negligent driving/riding on a public way that endangers human life or poses a risk of injury) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage to property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The truck has been impounded and the bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem examination.