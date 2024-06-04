Panchkula: With 38 fresh cases, Budhanpur diarrhoea outbreak count climbs to 444

More than 444 diarrhoea cases have been reported from the Budhanpur village in the last 10 days, with three samples also testing positive for cholera. The outbreak, which saw 38 fresh cases being reported on Monday, has also claimed the life of an 18-month-old child. (HT file phtot for representation)

The outbreak, which saw38 fresh cases being reported on Monday, has also claimed the life of an 18-month-old child.

The child was rushed to civil hospital in Sector 6, after he developed severe symptomson Saturday, but succumbed on Sunday morning.

According to the family, he had been suffering from diarrhoea for five days prior to his death. Three children have died in Budhanpur in the last 10 days, but the health authorities confirmed that only one death was caused due to diarrhoea.

“One death had been reported due to diarrhoea,” Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme district surveillance officer Dr Suresh Bhonsle said.

Last week, four-month old girl died after being sick for over 10 days.

She was exhibiting symptoms like vomiting and diarrhoea. The health authorities, however, said she had died owing to malnutrition.

On May 31, a three-year old girl, who was suffering from diarrhoea had also died. However, the health authorities said she had died after she choked while vomiting.

Bhonsle added that the health teams stationed in the village surveyed 784 houses on Monday, while a total of 4,303 houses have been surveyed since the outbreak was reported. The health authorities have also sent 30 water samples for testing.