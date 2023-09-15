Panchkula woman loses 49 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud

A city resident lost ₹49 lakh to online fraudsters while looking to encash profits earned by crypto currency trading. Deepti, however, did not receive the money. According to the information, she lost ₹ 49,36,303 that she had invested over different transactions. (Getty Images)

The complainant, Deepti, 36, a resident of Sector 6 Mansa Devi complex, who works for a private company in IT Park, Chandigarh, told police that she came across an advertisement on Facebook for crypto currency trading. She created an account on the website access through the ad.

On July 1, 2022, she received a phone call from a person who suggested that she invest US $250 in cryptocurrency on the website. The same was followed by a Skype call with a person identifying himself as Harsh, who claimed to be from Laxa Company. He told her that he was a personal advisor and would assist her in trading.

Later on December 26, 2022, Harsh told her that she can withdraw $US40,000 (around ₹33 lakh) from her account as profits and was asked to share her bank details.

Deepti shared the details and the accused told her that the money had been deposited in her account. However, with the money not reflecting in her account even after three days, she called the accused, who told her that she will have to pay 30% commission to complete the transfer.

She lodged a complaint with the cyber police only to receive a phone call from a woman, identifying herself as Shilpa. The caller told her that she would receive her money if she began trading again.

A case under sections 419, 420 (both cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the cyber crime police station, Sector 12, Panchkula.

Couple loses ₹51k to swindler posing as insurance firm employee

A couple, meanwhile, was duped of ₹51,566 in lieu of insurance. In his complaint, Amit Sharma said his wife had received a call from a person who claimed to be from Care (formerly Religare Insurance) company.

The caller, Abhinav, suggested to the couple that they switch to Care for insurance coverage. Later, on August 30, he sent Sharma a payment link and a quotation through email. Sharma made the payment and was told that he would get a verification call within 24 hours, after which he would receive policy documents.

Despite several follow-ups, Sharma did not receive any confirmation and realised that he had been duped after contacting the Care customer care.

A cheating case has been registered.

