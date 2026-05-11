Panchkula: Women cast ballots for change amid civic neglect

As polling progressed across Panchkula on Sunday, several women voters said their electoral choices were shaped by mounting concerns over deteriorating civic infrastructure, poor sanitation, public safety lapses and inadequate maintenance across sectors. From rising incidents of chain snatching and dark stretches lacking surveillance to stray animals roaming freely on roads and parks, many said everyday governance failures have directly impacted their quality of life and compelled them to vote for change. At the polling booth set up at DAV School, advocate Janya Sirohi from Sector 8 said women’s safety remained among the foremost concerns in the city. (HT File)

NGO worker Leena Khaneja, 45, said sanitation had emerged as a pressing concern. “Diseases are increasing because of poor cleanliness. Stray dogs moving freely on roads make it difficult for women and children to move around safely. Traffic and poor road conditions have also affected the standard of living. Lastly, chain snatching incidents are also on the rise in the city. I voted keeping in mind all these issues,” she said.

At the polling booth set up at DAV School, advocate Janya Sirohi from Sector 8 said women’s safety remained among the foremost concerns in the city. “Women safety, sanitation, street lights and road infrastructure inside sectors are major concerns. When we compare Panchkula to Chandigarh, these are the areas where we are lagging behind. I often feel unsafe around my own house because blind spots inside sectors can be better maintained with working CCTV cameras, proper street lights and regular security checks,” she said after casting her vote.

At Booth Number 23, Neha Sharma, 35, a homemaker, said cleanliness in markets and an efficient waste disposal system were key issues influencing her vote. “Garbage disposal systems need improvement. Roads inside sectors also need maintenance and community centres should be better developed,” she said.

In Sector 2, yoga instructor Cheenal Goyal highlighted the twin concerns of encroachments and stray animals. “Cattle and stray animals roam freely on roads and in parks. Encroachments by house owners by increasing garden areas have also become a problem,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kamal Sangha, 47, who works in the administration department at Panjab University, raised concerns over increasing incidents of chain snatching and security vulnerabilities in residential sectors. “Many elderly people live alone as their children are abroad. Security, CCTV coverage and proper monitoring inside sectors are urgently needed,” she said.

From Kharak Mangoli, 26-year-old advocate Anjali said poor cleanliness and lack of upkeep in the area had prompted her to vote for change. “As women, we deal with these problems daily. Clean surroundings and safer localities are basic needs,” she said.