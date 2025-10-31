Panchkula’s AQI improves to moderate

A day after Panchkula’s Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to 334, making it the worst in the country, the city’s air improved from poor to moderate due to changing weather conditions. On Thursday, the maximum temperature rose from 30.4°C to 32°C, 3.2 degrees above normal. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As per the daily bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Panchkula’s AQI fell from 334 on Wednesday to 165 on Thursday. Meanwhile, national capital New Delhi, which was less polluted than Panchkula on Wednesday with an AQI of 279, got worse on Thursday with an AQI at 373.

Speaking about this, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Chandigarh director Surender Paul said that this follows the impact of Cyclone Montha in the region. “Since the cyclone is far from this region, its effect is more pronounced in Southern parts of Haryana, including Delhi, where it is feeding moisture to the region. While we saw some haze and cloudy weather in Chandigarh as well, due to a sunny day the AQI was able to improve.”

Paul added that similar conditions are likely to continue till cold and dry North Westerly winds start blowing in the region. This is expected in the first week of November, and will speed up the fall in temperature as winter draws near. According to IMD, the variations will continue as Cyclone Montha affects the Bay of Bengal.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature rose from 30.4°C to 32°C, 3.2 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature changed slightly from 16.6°C to 16.9°C, 2.8 degrees above normal. In the next three days, the day temperature will remain around 31°C while the night temperature will hover around 16°C.