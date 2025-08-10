Panchkula’s ‘Paris Dream’ drowned in potholes

The late three-time chief minister Bhajan Lal had envisioned Panchkula as a city like Paris, but for residents and commuters, that dream seems like a far cry. What they have in reality are potholed roads submerged in muddy waters that make every day commute a risky affair. The potholes, submerged in muddy waters, makes every day commuter a risky affair for Panchkula residents. (Sant Arora/HT)

Even the roads close to MLA Chander Mohan’s residence are in dire straits – a huge crater has formed on the Sector 7/8 dividing road. In Industrial Area, Phase-1, besides the multiple potholes, an open manhole, near plot number 348, poses a risk to pedestrians and commuters alike. To make matters worse, there is no warning sign either.

Apart from that pedestrians and labourers taking the sidewalk have to constantly dodge exposed electricity wires.

Similarly, the road near Kisan Mandi in Sector 20 is badly damaged and waterlogged, posing a significant challenge to visitors, especially two-wheeler riders. The road in Sector 18 has uprooted gravel, creating a skid hazard for two-wheelers. Potholes are also visible in Sector 14 near a private school and the Haryana State Legal Service Authority office, where a broken gully is covered with loose slabs, raising safety concerns for children.

Ram Kumar, a resident of Sector-14, said that the internal roads of his sector are badly damaged and no repairs have been made.

Aadesh Gupta, a manager at an industrial plot, said persistent waterlogging at the entrance of Industrial Area, Phase-1, forces commuters to take longer, alternative routes, disrupting business operations. He attributes the problem to a blocked stormwater pipe and said a written complaint was submitted to the municipal corporation (MC) on May 30, but no action was taken. An MC official confirmed that while the road was repaired last year, a stormwater pipe was never installed and an estimate is being prepared.

According to officials, the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) is responsible for maintaining the upkeep of major roads. The MC and Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), meanwhile, handle internal sector roads. The HSVP is also responsible for the upkeep of a few major roads. Official response is still awaited.