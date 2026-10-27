Panchkula: ‘Shifting pillars 20-40m towards Ghaggar may save forest cover’

The proposed 19km Zirakpur–Panchkula greenfield bypass could help save almost the entire forest area in Peer Muchalla, Zirakpur, if the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) shifts the elevated highway’s pillars 20 to 40 metres towards the Ghaggar river, technical experts representing the petitioners suggested at a crucial meeting on Saturday. The meeting was attended by NHAI officials and their technical experts, the petitioners’ expert team and their counsels. (HT File)

The meeting was attended by NHAI officials and their technical experts, the petitioners’ expert team and their counsels. The proposal aims to minimise the environmental impact of the six-lane project, for which more than 3,000 trees are likely to be felled, according to official details.

In July, the high court directed the NHAI to re-survey the bypass following a public interest litigation raising environmental concerns. During an earlier hearing, the authority submitted that a revised alignment could save more than 1,900 trees, nearly half of the approximately 4,000 trees initially identified for felling. However, the revision was estimated to increase the project cost by ₹65 crore over the original ₹1,800 crore and extend the completion timeline.

Advocate Karan Gaba, appearing for the petitioners, said the NHAI had proposed shifting the alignment 12 metres towards the Ghaggar river. However, the petitioners’ experts suggested that moving the pillars further towards the river, by 20 to 40 metres, could help preserve a larger part of the forest area.

He also questioned the ecological rationale of compensatory afforestation in Ferozepur, Punjab, around 250km from the project site. He argued that planting trees at such a distance would not adequately compensate for the loss of the local ecosystem or mitigate the impact on wildlife in the affected forest area.

Citing the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023, Gaba said Punjab and Haryana had among the lowest forest cover percentages in the country, both at nearly 3%. Neighbouring Rajasthan, despite its extensive desert region, had a forest cover of more than 4%, he pointed out.

Advocate Hanima Grewal, also appearing for the petitioners, said the minutes of Saturday’s meeting were being prepared and would be placed before the Punjab and Haryana high court when the matter comes up for hearing again on October 28.

The six-lane bypass will connect the Chatt light point on the Zirakpur–Ambala highway (NH-7) to the old Panchkula light point on NH-5, allowing Shimla-bound traffic to bypass congestion in Zirakpur.