Panchkula: Shops littering drain near Mansa Devi to face action

Deputy commissioner (DC) Monika Gupta on Monday said she has directed Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board to file cases in the sub-divisional magistrate’s court against shopkeepers littering the surroundings, particularly the drain passing through the area. Such cases are to be filed under public nuisance provisions, she said after she was apprised about the 6.7-km nullah (Mansa Devi complex to Rajiv Colony in Sector 17) strewn with garbage. The 6.7-km nullah from Mansa Devi complex to Rajiv Colony in Sector 17 has been strewn with garbage. (HT photo)

The shrine board CEO has also been asked to install dustbins near the nullah. If littering continues, the board will install notices urging devotees to re-consider buying from non-compliant shopkeepers. The DC had recently chaired a meeting with the municipal corporation (MC) and the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on cleaning the drain during which she had directed the authorities concerned to issue challans to the errants.

The HSVP, which has allotted the shops, has been tasked with issuing stern warnings to offenders. The HSVP retains the authority to cancel shop allotments over continued non-compliance, according to the DC. Around 150 shops operate on the Mansa Devi Temple premises, alongside many street vendors. Many of these businessmen throw plastic waste, eatables and other garbage directly into the nullah.

Barely three months ago, the Haryana government had announced ₹95.48 crore under the Jal Dhara project, with a special focus on cleaning the Mansa Devi drain and another nullah that flows through Sectors 2, 4, 12, and 12-A in Panchkula.

The Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) is slated to begin with the work in two months. PMDA officials said the administrative approvals for the Jal Dhara project had been secured, and the process was on to select a specialised agency.

The Jal Dhara project envisions a complete overhaul, including construction of retaining walls, installation of waste-intercepting nets, sophisticated sewage disposal systems and removal of encroachments.