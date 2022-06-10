Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: Sub-inspector suspended on corruption charges
chandigarh news

Panchkula: Sub-inspector suspended on corruption charges

Action against sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh came following a departmental inquiry by ACP Raj Kumar
Sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh was suspended after a resident complained that he was demanding bribe to help him settle a monetary dispute. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh was suspended after a resident complained that he was demanding bribe to help him settle a monetary dispute. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Jun 10, 2022 02:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Panchkula commissioner of police Hanif Qureshi on Thursday suspended a sub-inspector, who is in-charge of the Sector-25 police post, over allegations of corruption.

Action against sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh came following a departmental inquiry by ACP Raj Kumar.

The ACP said a resident had complained that the SI was demanding bribe to help him settle a monetary dispute. An inquiry was conducted and 30,000 in cash were recovered.

The ACP submitted a detailed report, following which the commissioner of police suspended the SI with immediate effect. Orders have also been issued for an intensive departmental inquiry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out