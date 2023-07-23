Panel probing suicide attempt by PGIMER doctor submits report

The panel probing the suicide attempt by a senior resident at PGIMER has submitted its report to the hospital director, deputy director administration Kumar Gaurav Dhawan confirmed on Saturday. The Association of Resident Doctors on Saturday sought strict action against the accused consultant. As per a statement released by the association, there have been multiple undocumented cases of harassment directed towards residents by the same consultant, resulting in two residents abandoning their DM degrees midway and leaving the institute. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

However, specifics of the report have not been disclosed yet, as the hospital administration plans to hold a press conference on July 25.

After the suicide attempt had come to light, PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal had formed a panel, led by dean academics Naresh K Panda, to probe the matter and submit a report within 72 hours.

Speaking to HT, Dr Lal said, “The report is currently under deliberation. Further action will be decided based on its findings. We will hold a press conference on July 25.”

Accusing an associate professor of subjecting him to humiliation and creating an unbearable environment since he joined the institute, the senior resident had tried to end his life on Tuesday, before he was saved by his peers.

‘Multiple undocumented cases of harassment by consultant’

Meanwhile, Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) on Saturday sought strict action against the accused consultant.

As per a statement released by the association, there have been multiple undocumented cases of harassment directed towards residents by the same consultant, resulting in two residents abandoning their DM degrees midway and leaving the institute.

“The ARD firmly stands in support of strictest action against the person concerned and requests his immediate removal from any academic activities in future,” said Dr Naveen, president, ARD.

“We urgently request the formation of a comprehensive and impartial collegium to address these incidents promptly. Additionally, we call for the implementation of a robust system to report such malpractices to the PGIMER director,” he added.

ARD also sought immediate implementation of a mandatory workplace harassment prevention and awareness programme to sensitise all staff, faculty and residents about the importance of maintaining a respectful and supportive environment.

The GMCH Resident Doctors Association has also expressed solidarity with the resident doctors of PGIMER, stating that they firmly stand in support of the DM residents.

Condemning the incident, Federation of Resident Doctors Association, India, said, “It is a shocking incident at PGIMER. The institute should take it with utmost seriousness. Cream of our nation falling prey to such devils is outrageous!”