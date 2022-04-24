Panipat all set for Guru Teg Bahadur’s 400th birth anniversary celebrations
A sea of devotees is expected to converge on to Panipat on Sunday for the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur.
As per the district administration, arrangements have been made to host over two lakh devotees, including at least one lakh from other states and countries, at the Sector 13-17 ground, spread over 25 acres along the national highway. Special buses have also been arranged for ferrying devotees from all district headquarters in Haryana.
The administration has raised tarpaulin tents at the venue for devotees to take cover from the scorching heat. Also two langar halls (community kitchens), with a capacity of 4,000 people each, and several stalls for meditation and serving chabeel (sweetened water) have been set up.
A committee of around 150 people, including representatives of several Sikh bodies, gurdwaras, local administration and elected officials, has been monitoring preparations for the event.
The officials deputed to look into the arrangements said chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been personally monitoring every development related to the event and has held several meetings with officials and gurdwara heads over the last couple of weeks.
President of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (ad-hoc), Baljit Singh Daduwal hailed the efforts of state government and said, “I inspected all arrangements and am happy to see the efforts and dedication of the chief minister in organising such a major event.”
He added that besides the government, people across the country and abroad are contributing to provide basic facilities to the Sangat (religious congregation).
A cleanliness drive was also carried out in Panipat on Friday ahead of the event.
On Saturday, ADGP (CID) Alok Mittal and IGP Karnal Range Satender Kumar Gupta reviewed the security arrangements. Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said, “A total of 1,320 police officials, including eight supervising officers and 22 inspector-level officers, will be keeping tabs on the security situation during the day.”
-
HC denies custody of child to father accused of abetting wife’s suicide
The man who is accused of driving his wife to commit suicide cannot be handed over the custody of their minor child, the Punjab and Haryana high court has held. The court was hearing a plea from one Somveer from Hisar in Haryana. As per the allegations, she had committed suicide on account of torture and harassment caused by the husband for bringing less dowry.
-
Seven minors charged with murder of Punjab-origin Canadian student
Edmonton police announced on Friday that they charged seven juveniles with the murder of a 16-year-old Indo-Canadian student earlier this month. The homicide occurred on April 8 in the city of Edmonton in the province of Alberta. Paramedics treated and transported the victim, Karanveer Sahota to hospital. The “manner of death was deemed homicide,” Edmonton police said in a statement. Edmonton police service superintendent Shane Perka said Sahota's death was “senseless”, according to the Edmonton Journal.
-
Haryana power pangs: BJP-JJP govt going soft on Adani Power, says Congress
The Congress on Saturday slammed the BJP-JJP government in Haryana for 'going soft' on Adani Power Limited, which has stopped 1,424 MW of contracted electricity supply to the state despite a long-term power purchase agreement in place. Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala at a press briefing accused the state government of having a nexus with private power generators.
-
Haryana: Vij meets agitating NHM employees seeking reinstatement
Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Saturday met the agitating employees of the National Health Mission in Ambala Cantonment, who were hired for Covid duty in the state for a contract period that expired on March 31 and assured them of reinstatement. The office of the health minister said that Vij was scheduled to hear complaints at his 'Janta Darbar' at PWD Rest House and halted in between to hear the grievances.
-
Hoshiarpur farmer commits suicide
Hoshiarpur: Depressed over low yield of wheat this season, a 40-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance in Hoshiarpur district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place at Paddi Sura Singh village on Friday evening, they said. Deputy superintendent of police (Garhshankar) Narinder Singh said a suicide note was recovered in which the farmer stated that he was taking the extreme step due to low yield of wheat this season.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics