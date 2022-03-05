Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panipat cop dies by suicide
chandigarh news

Panipat cop dies by suicide

A head constable of the Panipat police has allegedly ended his life by jumping in front a train
Police said a case has been registered against three persons under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and investigation is on. (iStock)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A head constable of the Panipat police has allegedly ended his life by jumping in front a train.

Deceased Sandeep, 38, a resident of Kaimla village, was posted as a rider at Quila police station in Panipat.

As per the police officials associated with the investigation, the deceased was recently booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage.

Police said the reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. As per initial investigation, the deceased had sent a message to his friend and accused some people for forcing him to take the extreme step.

Soon after getting the information, Panipat GRP reached the spot and the body was rushed for postmortem.

Police said a case has been registered against three persons under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and investigation is on.

