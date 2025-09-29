Panipat girl abducted, gang-raped; 4 booked

Police have registered a case against four youngsters, including one woman, following a complaint of kidnapping and gang-rape filed by a 25-year-old woman on Saturday. According to police, the accused fled from the forest area after other women came there to collect wood. (HT Photo for representation)

According to police, the victim alleged that she was abducted and gang-raped by three men. Their female accomplice is accused of standing watch and subsequently threatening the victim against reporting the crime to anyone, the police said.

Panipat Sadar police station house officer (SHO), Baljit, told HT that the incident reportedly took place on September 23, when a 25-year-old woman had gone to the refinery road to collect firewood for cooking when the alleged crime occurred.

SHO said that all accused have been booked under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 70(1) (gang-rape) , 140(3) (kidnapping), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

In her complaint to the police, the victim identified the female accused as Kiran. She said that Kiran confronted her on the refinery road and accused her of indulging in unethical practices.

According to the police, the victim identified the three men accused as Aman, Ashwani, and Master Sandeep. She claimed that Kiran first “mounted pressure” on her to engage in “unethical activities” with the three of her male friends.

When she resisted their demands, she alleged that the group abducted her in a car and drove her to a forest area. “Three men raped me and Kiran patrolled the area when they were raping me,” the victim stated in her complaint. She further alleged that the attackers recorded the entire incident on video.

According to police, the accused fled from the forest area after other women came there to collect wood. SHO Baljit said a manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused.