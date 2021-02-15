Panjab University: 2.8-lakh students to take online exams
The odd-semester examinations at Panjab University and its affiliated colleges will begin from Monday in online mode.
A total of 2,86,812 students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses will take the exams. The semester examination of the new batches will begin on March 8.
This will be the first time that PU is conducting semester exams of all students in online mode. Last year, the varsity had conducted online exams for only the final-year students in view of the pandemic.
The question papers will be available both on ugexam.puchd.ac.in and pgexam.puchd.ac.in and will have to be downloaded directly from the home page of these websites without logging in.
To submit the answer sheets, students can either send a soft copy through email or upload it on the portal, or submit the hard copy in person at the institute concerned. Submission of answer sheets through both modes is not permitted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohali’s young voters want more approachable representatives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
56% voters turn up to elect new Mohali MC House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Waste collection in Chandigarh: MC House to finalise MoU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Safety, proper civic amenities key issues for Mohali women voters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University: 2.8-lakh students to take online exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab civic body polls: Farmers protest against farm laws in Amritsar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab civic polls: Video of spat between ex-Akali MLA and SHO goes viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Martyr Sukhdev’s Ludhiana house in a shambles despite govt promises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
117 Punjab civic bodies go to the polls today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol crosses ₹85/litre mark in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh tricity buzz: Tracker on all those making, or faking, news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Coach confident of Chandigarh’s good show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine’s Day sales in Chandigarh unaffected despite pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University: Attendance not mandatory for odd semesters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panchkula has most people vaccinated per session in Haryana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox