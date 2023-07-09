Panjab University senate meets’ live-stream gets syndicate nod

The Panjab University (PU) syndicate approved the proposal to live stream senate proceedings during its meeting on Saturday. All the others agendas considered during the meet also got the governing body’s nod. The Panjab University syndicate also approved adoption of national higher education qualifications framework. (HT File Photo)

During zero hour of senate meeting on February 19, Gurmeet Singh had pointed out that in this time of digitalisation, CDs of senate proceedings are issued on payment and suggested that the meetings should be webcast.

The management will now set up a committee to work out modalities of live streaming the meetings. They will also deliberate on installing a screen outside the venue.

The senate, which is the varsity’s apex governing body, comprises of 91 members. Out of these, 47 are elected from eight constituencies and the rest are nominated or ex-officio members.

The syndicate also approved the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously as per the National Education Policy (NEP). As per these guidelines, a student can pursue two full-time academic programmes in physical mode, provided that the timings for classes of the courses do not clash. Students however, are free to pursue one full-time programme and one open and distance learning, or two open and distance learning or online mode programmes simultaneously.

The multiple entry and exit points as envisioned under the NEP would be applicable to both courses.

The UGC (prevention, prohibition and redress of sexual harassment of women employees and students in higher education institutions) Regulations have also been approved for adoption in their totality. The varsity had been following provisions of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act.

The syndicate approved adoption of national higher education qualifications framework.

The Intellectual Property Right Policy (IPR) 2023 of the Centre for industry institute partnership programme was also approved during the meet. Under this, an IPR committee will be formed to streamline the patenting process and expenses up to ₹75,000/patent will be funded by PU.

The syndicate also gave a nod for withdrawal of common entrance test for ME and MTech courses in National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Sector 26.

Other agendas approved in the meeting include re-advertising posts of registrar-and dean college development council.

The proposals will now be taken up by the senate.