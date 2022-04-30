Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panjab University bans protests outside V-C office, Student Centre
Panjab University assigns ground besides the Police Post and Health Centre on the Sector 14 campus for any protest by students, research scholars, faculty members, non-teaching staff
Any protests by Panjab University students, research scholars, faculty members and non-teaching staff at any site other than the designated one will be deemed as misconduct and will invite action, the order by the registrar said. (HT)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

In further crackdown on protests, the Panjab University (PU) authorities have announced a designated protest venue on the campus, banning any demonstrations outside the vice-chancellor’s office and Student Centre.

The new protest site has been earmarked at the ground besides the Police Post and Health Centre on the Sector 14 campus, according to an order by the PU registrar.

Any protests by students, research scholars, faculty members and non-teaching staff at any site other than the designated one will be deemed as misconduct and will invite action, the order said.

Earlier on April 21, the university authorities had made it mandatory for students to carry their ID cards with them when protesting. A circular issued by the office of dean university instruction (DUI) outlined that any student not showing their ID card to security officials/wardens/PU officials on duty will be suspended from the department concerned for one week, along with expulsion from the hostel.

The decision was taken in the backdrop of a protest by a few student bodies that, for more than three weeks, had been protesting outside the vice-chancellor’s (V-C) office against the hike in mess and canteen rates.

Meanwhile, both students and faculty members spoke out strongly against the authorities’ latest decision.

Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) president Mritunjay Kumar said, “Rather than imposing restrictions on the protesters, who are exercising their democratic right to raise their voice, the PU authorities should hold a dialogue with them, understand their problems and try to arrive at solutions.”

PUTA has also written a letter to the V-C to condemn this decision.

Sandeep, president of Students For Society, said “The notice issued by PU authorities is totally undemocratic. The V-C thinks that Panjab University is his fiefdom. He does not know that PU has a glorious history of struggle for preserving democratic rights on the campus. We will continue to fight all anti-student and anti-PU moves head on.”

Gurdeep Singh of the Ambedkar Students Association added, “This undemocratic decision violates the rights of the students. The site allotted for protests is far from the V-C’s office and the Student Centre, and has been assigned to silence us. But we will continue to protest where the authorities can hear us.”

Speaking about the matter, PU DUI Renu Vig said, “The UT administration has also designated a site for protests. Many officials from India as well as from other countries visit the PU campus. Closure of the V-C office’s gate brings a bad name to the university and causes inconvenience to visitors.”

