Panjab University bans protests outside V-C office, Student Centre
In further crackdown on protests, the Panjab University (PU) authorities have announced a designated protest venue on the campus, banning any demonstrations outside the vice-chancellor’s office and Student Centre.
The new protest site has been earmarked at the ground besides the Police Post and Health Centre on the Sector 14 campus, according to an order by the PU registrar.
Any protests by students, research scholars, faculty members and non-teaching staff at any site other than the designated one will be deemed as misconduct and will invite action, the order said.
Earlier on April 21, the university authorities had made it mandatory for students to carry their ID cards with them when protesting. A circular issued by the office of dean university instruction (DUI) outlined that any student not showing their ID card to security officials/wardens/PU officials on duty will be suspended from the department concerned for one week, along with expulsion from the hostel.
The decision was taken in the backdrop of a protest by a few student bodies that, for more than three weeks, had been protesting outside the vice-chancellor’s (V-C) office against the hike in mess and canteen rates.
Meanwhile, both students and faculty members spoke out strongly against the authorities’ latest decision.
Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) president Mritunjay Kumar said, “Rather than imposing restrictions on the protesters, who are exercising their democratic right to raise their voice, the PU authorities should hold a dialogue with them, understand their problems and try to arrive at solutions.”
PUTA has also written a letter to the V-C to condemn this decision.
Sandeep, president of Students For Society, said “The notice issued by PU authorities is totally undemocratic. The V-C thinks that Panjab University is his fiefdom. He does not know that PU has a glorious history of struggle for preserving democratic rights on the campus. We will continue to fight all anti-student and anti-PU moves head on.”
Gurdeep Singh of the Ambedkar Students Association added, “This undemocratic decision violates the rights of the students. The site allotted for protests is far from the V-C’s office and the Student Centre, and has been assigned to silence us. But we will continue to protest where the authorities can hear us.”
Speaking about the matter, PU DUI Renu Vig said, “The UT administration has also designated a site for protests. Many officials from India as well as from other countries visit the PU campus. Closure of the V-C office’s gate brings a bad name to the university and causes inconvenience to visitors.”
Chandigarh airport traffic in-charge held for accepting ₹500 bribe
In the second such arrest within a week, the Mohali police on Friday arrested a traffic in-charge at the Chandigarh International Airport for accepting a bribe of ₹500. The accused, identified as assistant-sub-inspector (ASI) Avtar Singh, was nabbed following a complaint to the anti-corruption helpline, recently launched by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
Youth killed, two friends injured as car veers off bridge in Mohali
In a freak accident, a 21-year-old youth was killed and a resident of Kailon village in Mohali district's two friends, Dharampreet Singh suffered serious injuries after their speeding car veered off a bridge in a bid to avoid hitting stray cattle in Phase 8B on Airport Road post Thursday midnight. He was pursuing hotel management from Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran. His injured friends are Mandeep Singh, 21, of Jammu and Avneet Singh, 21, of Sirsa, Haryana.
24x7 water supply in Chandigarh: Originally left out, 13 villages to also be part of project
The 24x7 water supply project planned for Chandigarh will also cover the 13 villages that came under the municipal corporation's jurisdiction in December 2018, making the city the first in the country to offer round-the-clock water supply to all of its population. PIB on board, only FM nod left The Public Investment Board on Friday decided to recommend the 24x7 water supply project for approval of the Union finance minister.
More trouble for Bajwa Developers: CLU of 3.23 acres of Mohali project revoked by Punjab chief town planner
In more trouble for Bajwa Developers Private Limited, the Punjab chief town planner has revoked the change of land use issued for a portion of land that is part of its 139-acre residential project in Sunny Enclave, Sector 123. The decisions come a month after Jarnail Singh Bajwa, the owner of Bajwa Developers, and his son, Sukhdev Singh Bajwa, alias Sunny, were arrested for cheating two customers.
Khelo India University Games: PU fencer Sania bags gold
Panjab University fencer Sania grabbed top honours in the sabre individual event and clinched a gold medal during the second edition of the Khelo India University Games being held in Bengaluru. A student of MCM DAV College, Sector 36, Sania beat Jagmeet Kaur of Guru Nanak Dev University 15-10 in the sabre individual event. PU men's shooting team clinched gold in the '50m rifle 3 position' event beating Guru Nanak Dev University.
