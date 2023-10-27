Panjab University gears up for second monthly car-free day today

Having ironed out hiccups faced in the first car-free day on September 22, Panjab University (PU) is all set to observe the day again on the campus on Friday. Panjab University’s first car-free day on September 22 was marked by chaos, with guards stopping vehicles from entering the campus, even though authorities had clarified it was a voluntary exercise. (HT File)

In September, the varsity had picked the last Friday of each month to observe as “car-free day”, starting with September 22, which is celebrated as World Car Free Day globally each year, encouraging motorists to give up their cars for a day.

While officials had clarified that it was a completely voluntary initiative, on September 22, security guards were seen not allowing anyone to bring their vehicles on the campus at some gates, leading to a 75% drop in traffic.

“This time, we have clearly demarcated a parking area for each gate. Near Gate Number 1, the parking lots will be opened for visitors. For Gate Number 2, the market parking will be used and for Gate Number 3, people will be allowed to park vehicles in the area outside girls’ hostels,” said chief of university security Vikram Singh.

PU registrar YP Verma said, “This is an initiative, not a compulsion. While some stretches may be restricted, adequate parking will be ensured. E-rickshaws and shuttle buses will also ply on campus for the convenience of people.”

Panjab University is also holding a National Student Symposium on Physics on Friday that will see attendance of students from other cities. Officials confirmed that special arrangements had been made to ensure the participants did not face inconvenience.

During their recent visit, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team had asked PU to reduce vehicular traffic at the varsity. The vice-chancellor had subsequently constituted a traffic management committee to work towards this.

Panel to hold meeting soon

The traffic management committee will also hold a meeting soon to deliberate on other measures to cut down traffic on the campus.

The committee, which was constituted in August, has met twice, but has yet to put forward any concrete steps to solve PU’s traffic problem.

“We were waiting for completion of the Panjab University Campus Student Council and Panjab University Teachers Association elections before the next meeting, as it is important to include representatives of both students and teachers. The committee will now meet soon to deliberate on the issue,” said Anil Monga, chairman of the committee and also chairperson of Centre for Police Administration, PU.

