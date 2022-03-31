Panjab University grants scholarships to 836 students
The College Development Council, Panjab University, granted scholarships to 836 eligible students under five different categories for the 2020-21 session.
The scholarships were approved during a meeting held under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar. These were awarded under the categories means-cum-merit, physically disabled, sports, single girl child and AIDS/cancer patients. No application was received under the youth welfare and transgender categories.
A CDC committee also granted honorarium of ₹3,000 to 67 nodal officers for 2020-2021 session and 62 nodal officers for 2021-2022 session.
The committee also cleared a sum of ₹57,136 as fee concession for college teachers’ wards enrolled in PU’s self-financing courses in the 2021-2022 session.
