Panjab University prepares draft roster for promotions of non-teaching staff

Panjab University (PU) has prepared the draft roster for promotions among the non-teaching employees of various posts of ministerial and secretarial cadre at the varsity.

The draft roster, which has been circulated, has been prepared as per the recommendations of a committee constituted by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar. The posts for which the roster has been prepared include deputy registrar, assistant registrar, superintendent, senior assistant, personal assistant and stenographer.

The draft roster was issued recently to all the heads of all the PU teaching and non-teaching departments, branches, offices, regional centres and constituent colleges. They were asked to circulate the roster among the non-teaching staff to raise objections, if any, within 10 days from the date of issue of the circular.

Former president of Panjab University Staff (Non-teaching) Association (PUSA), Deepak Kaushik, said, “Reservation should be followed in recruitment process, but promotion should be seniority-based and as per PU regulations. Also, the final decision is to be taken by the syndicate and the senate, and till the time the governing bodies are not in place, this roster is of no use.”

Draft roster for other cadres under preparation

According to the circular issued by PU, the draft roster for promotions among other cadres, including laboratory, technical staff and others, is under preparation and will soon be uploaded.

No reservation roster for recruitment of teachers

The implementation of the reservation roster for direct recruitment of teachers is still pending at PU. In March 2018, the University Grants Commission (UGC) in its notification had directed universities to prepare a reservation roster keeping the departments or subjects as one unit for all levels of teachers as applicable.

Also it had notified that the roster, department-wise, shall be applied to the total number of posts of each category (professor, associate professor and assistant professor) within the department.

During a meeting in January last year, PU syndicate had restricted new appointments in the varsity till the reservation roster was not prepared.