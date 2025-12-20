Panjab University puts 42 colleges on notice for not hiring regular principals

Panjab University (PU) has issued show-cause notices to 42 affiliated colleges across Punjab and Chandigarh for failing to appoint regular principals in accordance with university regulations. The two defaulters from Chandigarh are MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, and DAV College, Sector 10, that have been functioning under officiating principals far beyond the prescribed six-month limit laid down in the PU Calendar. (HT File Photo)

PU’s calendar and longstanding senate decisions restrict the tenure of an officiating principal to a maximum of six months, after which the college’s governing body must initiate the selection process for a regular appointee, well before the incumbent retires or vacates the post.

The rule aims to ensure academic and administrative continuity. Despite repeated orders, officiating principals of 42 colleges have stayed beyond this threshold. Recently, PU had also issued a stern warning that no official correspondence from officiating principals will be entertained after November 30, 2025.

Through the fresh notices, the colleges have been informed that all university correspondence signed by unapproved officiating principals should be stopped. They have been directed to submit their responses within 15 days by January 1, 2026, explaining why action should not be initiated under relevant provisions.

At DAV College, Sector 10, the post of regular principal has remained vacant for nearly three years. Following the retirement of the last regular principal in 2022, the college has functioned under a succession of officiating principals appointed from among the senior-most faculty members.

Rita Jain was the first to hold charge, followed by Jyotirmaya Khatri, who stepped down earlier this year. The charge is currently held by Mona Narang, making her the third officiating principal at the college during this period.

Similarly, MCM DAV College has been without a regular principal for about one year. The college has seen two officiating principals during this time. An officiating principal first took charge in November 2024, followed by the current officiating principal, Neena Sharma, who assumed office in March 2025.

Both appointments were made on the basis of seniority. The officiating principals of both colleges claimed that they have not been formally informed of the show-cause notices issued by the university authorities.

‘Absence of regular principal impacts college’s functioning’

Academics and former PU senators say the prolonged absence of regular principals weakens governance structures in affiliated colleges.

“It is a basic requirement under UGC norms for the proper maintenance and coordination of academic institutions that they have regular heads. In the absence of a duly appointed principal, institutions invariably suffer in their functioning. This is precisely why the UGC emphasises the need for regular leadership and permanent academic staff,” said Jagwant Singh, a former PU senator.

Former principals added that the lack of permanent leadership also affected faculty recruitment and that officiating principals often avoid taking major policy decisions, leading to administrative stagnation.

While PU college development council dean Ravi Inder Singh remained unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts, PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig said the university would proceed strictly as per rules.

“In case of lack of response, the university will take action in accordance with the PU Calendar guidelines,” she said.