Panjab University’s assistant professor arrested in 18 lakh cheating case

A former head of Panjab University (PU)'s sociology department was arrested in an ₹18 lakh cheating case pertaining to the sale of a flat located at Lake Project of Omaxe township in Mullanpur. The accused, Moniva Sarkar, 46, was arrested from the PU campus by Mullanpur police following orders from the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The accused, Moniva Sarkar, 46, an assistant professor was arrested from the PU campus by Mullanpur police following orders from the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The court had directed the Mohali SSP to file an affidavit on the steps taken to secure Sarkar’s presence, as she was absconding despite her anticipatory bail being dismissed on May 22, 2024.

Sarkar had allegedly entered into a sale agreement for a flat for ₹1.2 crore and received ₹18 lakh from complainant Ankush Singla of Bathinda in September 2023. The registration of the flat was to be done on December 5, 2023.

However, Singla later discovered that Sarkar had entered into another sale agreement for the same flat with one Narender Chand Katoch on October 24, 2023.

“When we confronted Sarkar, she told us not to teach her the law following which I lodged a cheating complaint with the police,” the complainant said.

After probing the allegations, Mullanpur police had registered a case Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on March 15, 2024.