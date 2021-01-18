Panjab University semester exams likely to be conducted online
The examinations for students of odd semesters in Panjab University are likely to be conducted online.
The matter was discussed in a committee meeting on Saturday, which was attended by varsity officials and principals of affiliated colleges. Almost all the members agreed that the examination should be held online. The varsity is, however, yet to take the final call.
Last year, PU had conducted the semester exams for final year students online due to the pandemic. Despite deliberations, PU has not been able to decide on the mode for over a month now.
PU controller of examinations Jagat Bhushan said, “Most likely the semester exams will be held online. We are waiting for approval from the vice-chancellor.”
The development comes after inputs and suggestions were invited from college principals regarding the modalities of conducting the semester exams earlier this month. During the meeting, other modalities were also discussed including time duration and paper set up.
The semester examinations for undergraduate and second-year postgraduate courses are likely to be held from the middle of February, and the semester examinations for first-year postgraduate batches is likely to be held in the second week of March.
Students of PU teaching departments as well as affiliated colleges have expressed concerns over the inability of the university to take a call.
A varsity official said, “Maybe another meeting will be held in the coming days and the final decision will be taken.”
