Panjab University sets July 15, 22 deadline for submitting forms for undergraduate, postgraduate courses
Panjab University (PU) has initiated the admission process for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the 2022-23 academic session.
Candidates have to submit online admission forms for all UG and PG courses by July 15 and July 22, respectively. Those who have already applied for entrance tests will also have to submit the form.
The website for the submission of the online admission forms for undergraduate/certificate courses https://ugadmissions.puchd.ac.in is operational now but for the postgraduate/diploma/advance diploma/PG Diploma courses the website https://onlineadmissions.puchd.ac.in will be operational from June 27.
The candidates seeking admission in the sports category will along with the admission form submit the certificate/documents in the office of campus sports (Gymnasium Building, Jawaharlal Nehru Complex), PU on or before the last date for submission of the admission form.
The handbook of Information 2022-(PART-B) carrying detail of courses, eligibility criteria, number of seats, etc. can be downloaded from https://puchd.ac.in/important-documents.php
