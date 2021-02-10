Panjab University staff to get full pension benefits after 25 years of service
Panjab University employees will now get full retirement benefits after 25 years of service against the earlier condition of 33 years.
However, this will be applicable only to employees appointed before January 1, 2004.
The amendment to the Panjab University (Pension) Regulations, 1991, was published in the Gazette of India on February 8.
PU registrar Vikram Nayyar said, “The amendment in the regulations has been done on the basis of Punjab Civil Services Rules and has been approved by the government.”
Punjab government had announced full pension to employees after 25 years of service in 2012. Since then, it had been demanded by the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) as well and was one of the main agendas of the last PUTA elections.
“We are satisfied that our long-standing demand has been fulfilled,” said PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar.
300 days of earned leave
Through another amendment, PU teachers will get 300 days of earned leave instead of the earlier 180 days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University staff to get full pension benefits after 25 years of service
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FDCI president Sunil Sethi receives honorary doctorate from Chitkara University
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muslim law allows minor girls to marry on attaining puberty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moga Congress candidate’s husband mows down two Akali activists, held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Join the Congress social media’ campaign launched in Haryana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana board to hold exams for secondary, senior secondary classes from April 20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC restrains Haryana from proceeding with teachers’ recruitment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akali Dal releases 25-point manifesto for Mohali MC polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PU gets Punjab government nod to hold senate polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Subhash Chawla is new Chandigarh Congress chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GMCH fares worst in vaccine coverage in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol breaches ₹84 mark in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soon, Chandigarh properties to have digital number plates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spiti puts brakes on car rallies in snow leopard habitat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SAD meets Punjab Governor, alleges 'misuse' of govt machinery in civic polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox