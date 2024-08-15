Panjab University Teachers Association to hold polls on September 3

After completing its one-year term, Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) is set to hold polls for electing its president and other office bearers on September 3. As per the association’s constitution, election should be held within 45 days of the reopening of the university after summer vacations. (HT File Photo)

A membership fee of ₹2.59 lakh was collected from 519 members. The voters’ list will be finalised 15 days before the date of election and the those who haven’t paid the fee have to do it by then.

While the date of election has been fixed, the schedule will be notified on August 16.

Earlier, 13 PUTA members had written to the association’s secretary, requesting that they should be exempted from paying the membership fees for the 2023-24 session. They had alleged that there were hardly any executive body or general body meetings held in the last two years.

Speaking about the issue, PUTA president AS Naura said, “Members of PUTA are cautioned against any misleading statements against paying subscription fee. PUTA constitution mandates the payment of subscription fee by every member as a condition to be able to vote. Therefore PUTA secretary/president is duty bound to initiate the process for collection of subscription fees to ensure timely elections of PUTA.”

PUTA election likely to coincide with PUCSC polls

While the date for Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) election hasn’t been finalised as of now, it is likely that there will be some overlap in the schedule between both these elections. PUCSC elections are likely to be held in either the first or the second week of September.

As per varsity officials, around three dates have been sent to the UT administration for the student council elections, but they are yet to be approved. PU is likely to follow up on this after the Independence Day celebrations.