Panjab University to host 11th India Int’l Science Festival in December

The 11th edition of India International Science Festival will be hosted at Panjab University from December 6 to 9, bringing together thousands of students and dignitaries from all over India. PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig felicitating Dr M Ravichandran, secretary, Union ministry of earth sciences, during the festival’s curtain raiser on the varsity campus on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The event is being organised by the Union ministry of earth sciences in collaboration with departments of science & technology, biotechnology, space, atomic energy, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, and in association with Vijnana Bharati.

The curtain raiser for the festival took place on Saturday at the PU law auditorium in the presence of Dr M Ravichandran, secretary, Union ministry of earth sciences, Dr Surywchandra Rao, director, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune; PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig and former UT adviser Dharam Pal.

While addressing the gathering Ravichandran said, “This year’s festival focuses particularly on north-west India. We are exploring how science and technology can address challenges, including weather prediction, disaster management and societal development for the region and the country.”

Stating that the festival was aimed at inspiring students to take up science as a core discipline and explore how it can drive national development, he said, “Science must be embodied among students in a practical and easy way.”

He encouraged young minds to participate actively in the festival and contribute to the vision of “Vigyan Se Samruddhi: For Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

“We are working towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047. For that, young minds must develop technologies that can be commercially utilised. We are creating ecosystems that strengthen innovation and nurture scientific thinking,” Dr Ravichandran added.

Responding to a question, Dr Ravichandran said India was expanding its network of observing systems and related facilities to enhance weather forecasting accuracy and preparedness.

PU V-C Renu Vig called upon students from all parts of north India to register for the festival at “https://iisf2025.in” and participate in this celebration of science.

Dr Rao elaborated on the theme and itinerary of the upcoming festival. He highlighted that the event aimed to showcase India’s technological advancements and create avenues for science communication, innovation and collaboration.