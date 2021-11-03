Panjab University to lift MAKA Trophy for third year in a row

Panjab University will receive Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy for best all-round performance in sports among Indian varsities for third year in a row.

The ministry of youth affairs and sports announced the National Sports Awards 2021 on Tuesday. The winners will receive the awards from the President at a function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 13.

PU has retained the trophy since 2019, when it lifted it after a gap of 13 years. The varsity has held the trophy as many as 15 times already.

Supercomputing facility inaugurated at NABI

In a boost to research and development, Union science minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday virtually inaugurated an advanced 650 terraflops supercomputing facility at National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute, Sector 81, Mohali. Set up at a cost of ₹20 crore, it will be helpful in the analysis of large scale genomics, functional genomics and structural genomics data.

Pargat conducts surprise checking at DPI office

Punjab higher education minister Pargat Singh on Tuesday conducted a surprise check at the director public instructions (colleges) headquarters in Mohali. The minister took stock of working of various branches and checked the staff attendance . Directing the employees to be punctual, he highlighted feedback from general public regarding inordinate delay in their works. He said such behaviour will not be tolerated at any cost.

25% work completed at Ambala science centre

Aryabhatta Vigyan Kendra coming up in Ambala is expected to be completed by June 2022. A day after National Council of Science Museum officials inspected the ₹36-crore project, PWD officials said 25% of the work is complete. Spread over five acres, the project includes digital adventure gallery, exhibition hall, conference hall, auditorium, fun science gallery, live weather centre and flight simulator.

PGI doctor is FIMSA president

Dr Sunil K Arora, professor in the department of immunopathology and head of the department of translational and regenerative medicine at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has been elected as president of the Federation of Immunological Societies of Asia-Oceania (FIMSA) for the next three years.

Tennis tourney: Amrit to take on Parmarth in boys’ final

Top seed Amrit Dhankar and Parmarth Kaushik won their respective U-14 boys’ semi-final matches to enter the finals of the All-India Tennis Association Championship Series (CS-3) Tennis Tournament at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10, on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Rhoysn will play Diya girls’ finals on Wednesday.

GNPS-36 cagers claim title

Riding on Kirti’s 25 points, Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, recorded a fine 60-52 win over Panipat Club in the final of the 1st Zirakpur basketball cash prize tournament for girls on Tuesday. Other than Kirti, Amrit performed well for the winning team scoring 25 points.