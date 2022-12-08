Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panjab University to recruit 54 teachers through online portal

Published on Dec 08, 2022 01:25 AM IST

Panjab University (PU) has established an online portal through which recruitment of 54 teachers will be conducted, a senior varsity official said

The additional posts were also included in the annual budget of the university, which was approved by PU syndicate in its last meeting. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Officials said that the posts are expected to be advertised soon. The additional posts were also included in the annual budget of the university, which was approved by PU syndicate in its last meeting. The varsity has not hired new teachers since 2014.

Reeling under acute staff crunch, the university will recruit around 41 assistant professors and 13 associate professors in various departments. There are 1,378 sanctioned positions at PU, but the university currently has only 630 regular teachers.

The teachers will be recruited in various science departments; and arts and languages departments, which are the worst hit by the faculty crunch.

About the portal

PU will be using an online portal for the first time to recruit teachers. It will be used for submission of application forms after registration and applicants will also be asked to upload mandatory document proof as well. All necessary guidelines and updates will be conveyed through the portal.

Thursday, December 08, 2022
