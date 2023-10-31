Paraplegic man jumps to death from 4th floor of EWS flat in Chandigarh

Rendered paralytic due to a medical condition four months ago, a 50-year-old man ended his life by jumping off the balcony of his fourth-floor flat at the EWS Colony in Sector 56 on Monday. Prima facie, investigators are not suspecting any foul play behind his death and have initiated inquest proceedings at the Palsora police post in Chandigarh (iStock)

Police said the deceased, who earlier worked as a labourer, was troubled as he was unable to walk due to paralysis in the lower half of the body.

Father of three children, including two daughters, the man jumped to death while no one was at home.

“His wife is a ragpicker. We received information around 9.30 am, following which the man was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, but he was declared dead,” a police officer said, adding that he had attempted to end his life thrice in the recent past.

Prima facie, investigators are not suspecting any foul play behind his death and have initiated inquest proceedings at the Palsora police post.

