Parents booked for thrashing child in Punjab’s Ferozepur

Ferozepur police have arrested and booked a husband-wife duo for the charges of assault, wrongful restraint of their child in a village of Guru Harsahai in Ferozepur district on Thursday. Police said the woman beat up her three and half-years-old son after tying him to a tree. Police have booked the accused couple under Sections 341, 323 of the IPC and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. (Representational Photo (Getty Images) )

The child’s intoxicated father recorded a video of the incident and shared it on social media, police added. Guru Harsahai police station got to know about the incident after video of the child’s thrashing had gone viral.

According to investigating officer, the probe has revealed that the child’s cranky behavior upset his mother which led to his thrashing. Police have booked the accused couple under Sections 341, 323 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

