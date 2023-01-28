Pariksha pe Charcha screened at Chandigarh Raj Bhawan

Around 300 students with their teachers watched the live telecast of Pariksha Pe Charcha at Raj Bhawan Chandigarh on Friday.

This was the 6th edition of PPC where the focus remained to manage nervousness, anxiety, pressure and improve concentration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the role of parents and teachers in grooming the students.

From Chandigarh, Mannat Bajwa of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, enquired how the PM managed his critics, while running the World’s largest democracy. In response, PM Modi said criticism was essential for democracy, it helps him to rethink, review and replan, it helps him to improve. He added that criticism need to be constructive and if it is meant for the sake of it only, then one must ignore it.

Mayor Anup Gupta also joined the live telecast of PM at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 21. School principal Sukhpal Kaur ccompanied him on the occasion.