Parivahan portal to be shut for four days

The licence and vehicle applicants, from June 14 to 18, will face disruptions in making payments for services on the Parivahan portal (Vahan/Sarathi), as the finance department, government of Punjab, has announced that the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) will be migrated from the cloud to the state data centre. To inform the citizens about the temporary unavailability of the portal, notices have been posted on the notice boards of all RTOs across Punjab. (iStock)

As per the official letter issued to all the regional transport offices across the state, this process will take place from June 14 evening till June 18. During this period, license and vehicle applicants will face disruptions in making payments or access other services on the portal.

Dilpreet Singh, city resident said, “Number of people are having appointments for driving license and registration certificate renewal and this process will be stopped for this period of time. The government should give powers to different RTO’s so that they pursue and approve the urgent cases.”

Randeep Singh Heer, RTO said, “The portal is going to be attached with the state database and during these four days payments, appointments, reschedule and other process cannot be done through the official website. Moreover, only two working days are being utilised in this process as Saturday to Monday are already holidays and Friday and Tuesday working days will be used for this process which the public has to suffer.”

Authorities stated that they had already informed the public through the public notices so that they would complete any urgent transactions before June 14 to avoid inconvenience. Normal service is expected to resume on June 19, once the migration process is complete.