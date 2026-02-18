Parking banned in Chandigarh MC-run lots from midnight to 6 am

The municipal corporation (MC) has issued strict directions, prohibiting parking of vehicles in all paid parking areas managed or controlled by the civic body during night hours from midnight to 6 am. Tanwar said that the MC should have first identified and officially notified alternative night parking zones before implementing such restrictions. (HT File)

According to directions issued by MC commissioner Amit Kumar, the restriction applies to all paid parking sites as well as designated free parking areas under its jurisdiction.

The civic body has further clarified that parking on MC land, including open grounds, green belts, road berms and paver block areas, is strictly prohibited at all times, except at locations specifically earmarked and officially notified for parking. This, however, does not apply to roads outside homes, the MC chief clarified.

The commissioner said that any vehicle found parked in violation of the instructions shall be liable for strict action under the relevant provisions of rules in force, including challaning, clamping, and towing/removal at the owner’s risk and cost, without any further notice. However, vehicles of emergency services and those specifically authorised by the MC will remain exempted as per rules. The decision evoked strong reactions from political parties who termed it as harsh.

Vikrant A Tanwar, state media in-charge, Aam Aadmi Party, Chandigarh, termed the decision a “harsh step taken without proper preparation.” He said the city is already facing a severe shortage of parking space in residential areas, multi-storey buildings, and market zones. In such a situation, the warning of clamping and towing vehicles during late-night hours will only cause inconvenience and harassment to common citizens.

Tanwar said that the MC should have first identified and officially notified alternative night parking zones before implementing such restrictions.

Tailor fined for littering

Acting firmly against littering in public spaces, the MC challaned a tailor for illegally throwing waste at a public place in the ecologically sensitive area of Patiala Ki Rao, Dhanas.

He was made to pay a fine of ₹14,071 under the relevant provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules and the Municipal Corporation Act.