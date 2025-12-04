Parks, footpaths, spaces outside shops – illegal shanties dot Panchkula

Panchkula is struggling to maintain its clean and organised appearance as illegal roadside shanties and open slums continue to proliferate across several sectors. What began as a few scattered huts has escalated into a major civic crisis. The encroachment at Panchkula’s Sector 14 market. (Sant Arora/HT)

Residents contend that the administration is turning a “blind eye” while public land is being extensively encroached upon. This growth is fuelling concerns over rising hygiene issues, safety risks, and the overall decline in the city’s urban aesthetic.

The situation is particularly grave near Sector 5, a high-profile area that hosts important public events and VVIP visits. Rows of shanties have sprung up directly opposite the Parade Ground, Shalimar Ground, and the Indra Dhanush Auditorium. Residents say that these unsafe and unhygienic structures pose significant security concerns, especially given the frequent presence of dignitaries, including the chief minister.

The issue, however, extends far beyond Sector 5. Illegal settlements have spread to other areas, including Sectors 8, 9, 14, 21, and 26, even creeping into the corridors of vacant commercial booths. Sector 14 reportedly bears the brunt of the problem, where footpaths have been fully converted into cooking and washing areas. This has resulted in the scattering of garbage, plastic bags, and food waste on the roads, creating an increasingly unhealthy environment.

Residents point to a growing confusion over responsibility—between the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) and the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP)—as a factor worsening the situation. While some encroached areas fall under the PMDA, others are managed by the HSVP. Citizens allege that neither authority has taken strict or consistent action despite receiving repeated complaints.

Mohit Gupta from Sector 25 said that he lodged complaints with the HSVP about shanties in Sectors 5 and 21 in July and November, but no action was taken. He emphasised the need for verification, suggesting, “These people should be verified by the local police and their identities must be checked for security reasons.”

Rohan Dogra from Sector 9 also noted that inhabitants of these settlements are often seen begging at traffic lights, contributing to traffic problems. “Chandigarh is slum-free, but Panchkula is getting worse, which has negatively affected the city’s ranking,” he said.

Vipin Kumar Garg, also from Sector 9, called the illegal settlements a security risk, particularly in areas with frequent VVIP movement. “They are spoiling the city’s image, and there is negligence from the administration and police,” he added. Local shopkeepers in the affected sectors claim the situation is also negatively impacting their businesses.

Ward Number 4 councillor Sonia Sood expressed concern that many residents of these shanties appear to be migrants encroaching on public land. “Panchkula should be slum-free like Chandigarh,” she asserted.

When contacted regarding the public outcry, deputy commissioner (DC) Satpal Sharma responded by stating that he will direct the estate officer and other concerned officials to inspect the situation and initiate the removal of illegal shanties from the city.