: A special team of the Delhi police conducted a raid on the house of Neelam Azad, one of the accused arrested in connection with the parliament security breach case, at Ghaso Khurd village in Jind. Parliament security breach: Delhi cops raid Neelam’s residence in Jind (ANI)

Local SHO Balwan Singh, who accompanied the Delhi officials during the raid on Sunday night, said that the operation lasted for 40 minutes.

Officials of the Delhi and local police refused to divulge any details on the development.

According to Neelam’s brother Ramniwas, police reached at their residence at 11 pm when they were asleep.

“The officials searched Neelam’s room and took her diary which she used to maintain since her college days, books and her bank account details. On being asked about Neelam’s whereabouts, the cops told us that we can meet her after getting permission from court,” he added.

He further said that they had moved a Delhi court seeking permission to meet Neelamm but it has not been granted so far.

Neelam’s mother Saraswati Devi said that her daughter had protested to draw attention towards real issues, but she was booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

“Instead of paying attention towards real issues raised by protesters, police sent them behind bars,” she added.

Women activists,farmers back Neelam

Students, women activists and some farmer unions came out in support of Neelam and took out a protest march at her Ghaso Khurd village, demanding her release.

Beant Singh, a research scholar from Punjab, said that marches are being carried out at Punjabi university in Patiala, Sangrur and few other places in her support.

“She did not harm anybody in parliament. But the government is projecting her as a terrorist. This is the time when the unemployment rate is highest in the nation,” he added.