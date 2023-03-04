Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Parole over, Dera Sacha Sauda head Ram Rahim back in Rohtak jail

Parole over, Dera Sacha Sauda head Ram Rahim back in Rohtak jail

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 04, 2023 01:28 AM IST

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s followers also assembled on the way to the jail to have a glimpse of him. He also met his 21 adopted daughters at his UP ashram before returning to the Rohtak jail.

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was released from the district jail in Sunaria village here on a 40-day parole on January 21, returned to the jail on Friday evening.

His followers also assembled on the way to the jail to have a glimpse of him. He also met his 21 adopted daughters at his UP ashram before returning to the Rohtak jail. Ram Rahim also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his online satsang for his ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign. He addressed an online satsang today before coming to the jail in the evening.

The dera chief has been serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.

He was also convicted along with four others for hatching a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, a dera manager, in 2002. The dera chief and three others were convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago.

