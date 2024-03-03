 Partap Bajwa hits out at AAP govt in Punjab for 0.25% stamp duty on vehicle, property loans - Hindustan Times
Partap Bajwa hits out at AAP govt in Punjab for 0.25% stamp duty on vehicle, property loans

Partap Bajwa hits out at AAP govt in Punjab for 0.25% stamp duty on vehicle, property loans

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 03, 2024 07:22 AM IST

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa also said the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government, in its two-year rule, has hiked petrol and diesel prices twice

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for levying 0.25% stamp duty on loans for vehicles and property, stating that it would burn a hole in people’s pockets.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for levying 0.25% stamp duty on loans for vehicles and property, stating that it would burn a hole in people’s pockets. (HT File)

“Chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government, in its two-year rule, has hiked petrol and diesel prices twice. Now, the government has made it difficult for the people of Punjab to take loans for property and vehicles. Is this the kind of economic development that the AAP government was yearning for?” Bajwa asked.

The senior Congress leader said, “In two years since it has been in power, the AAP government failed to uplift the fiscal condition of the state. Even routine activities of the government were carried out with borrowed money.”

He further claimed that with an outstanding debt of 3.47 lakh crore, Punjab is one of the most debt-ridden states in the country.

