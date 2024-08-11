Parties intensify preparations in J&K ahead of assembly polls

After the recent visit of the chief election commissioner and two members, political parties are now hopeful that J&K will get its first assembly elections post delimitation and abrogation of Article 370 and have even started preparing for the same. After the recent visit of the chief election commissioner and two members, political parties are now hopeful that J&K will get its first assembly elections post delimitation and abrogation of Article 370 and have even started preparing for the same. On Friday, CEC Rajiv Kumar in Jammu said elections will happen in J&K soon. (PTI File)

The National Conference (NC) has intensified its organisational efforts in Chenab valley comprising Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts. The party’s leadership is taking decisive steps to engage with its grass-roots workers and ensure robust preparations for the polls.

NC president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah is scheduled to visit the Chenab Valley on Sunday to hold series of meetings with the party cadre, said a party spokesperson.

This visit underscores the party’s commitment to maintaining direct contact with ground-level workers and mobilising them for the electoral battle ahead.

Accompanying Abdullah on this visit will be several key party leaders, including Rattan Lal Gupta, provincial president, provincial vice-president Khalid Najeeb Suharwardy , zone president Chenab Valley and former minister Sajjad Kitchloo, Vijay Lochan chairman SC cell and district presidents.

NC vice-president Omar Abdullah is touring different parts of Jammu division and gearing up the workers and leaders for assembly polls.

“The chief election commissioner & its members had a positive response to yesterday’s press conference. The ECI promised to announce election dates soon, which should happen before September 30. We are already preparing for elections,” said NC chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq.

Even the PDP has recently nominated its constituency in-charges for various assembly segments.

The Congress has asked its district presidents to send name of party’s probable candidates from 90 assembly segments. On Thursday night the BJP announced the state election management committee for assembly elections 2024. The party in a statement said that MP Jugal Kishore Sharma was nominated as chairman BJP election campaign committee.

In a statement party spokesperson said, “Parliament member Jugal Kishore is nominated as the chairman of the State Election campaign Committee for Assembly Elections 2024”.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari told reporters that elections should be held without delay....”We are prepared for elections,” he added.

Congress is still making efforts to forge an alliance with like-minded parties like National Conference and the PDP, which are part of India alliance. However, recent statement by NC president Farooq Abdullah that the NC will contest assembly polls alone has given a sort of setback to Congress leadership who feel joint contest will make difficult for the BJP to win maximum seats.

J&K Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani has sought lists of probable candidates from district presidents of the party. Other parties like the Peoples Conference, Panthers Party and many independent candidates are preparing for the upcoming polls.

