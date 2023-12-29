Passenger held at Amritsar airport for smuggling 1-kg gold

Customs department officers have arrested a man after seizing over 1 kg of gold upon his arrival at the airport here from Dubai, officials said on Friday. In a statement, the Customs department said the seized gold weighing 1.068 kg was estimated to be worth over ₹67 lakh. During a search of the passenger, who arrived from Dubai, gold in a paste form was seized from him. It was wrapped in a yellow packet and concealed in the waist strip of his trousers, the statement said.

Acting on specific information, officers of the anti-smuggling unit of the department intercepted a passenger at the Shri Guru Ramdass Jee International Airport here on Thursday.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

During a search of the passenger, who arrived from Dubai, gold in a paste form was seized from him. It was wrapped in a yellow packet and concealed in the waist strip of his trousers, the statement said.

The passenger, in his statement to the officials, admitted that he smuggled the gold for ₹10,000 which was handed over to him in Dubai, an official said.

He was placed under arrest under the provisions of the Customs Act and further investigation was underway, the official added.