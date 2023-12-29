close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Passenger held at Amritsar airport for smuggling 1-kg gold

Passenger held at Amritsar airport for smuggling 1-kg gold

ByPress Trust of India, Amritsar
Dec 30, 2023 05:58 AM IST

Acting on specific information, officers of the anti-smuggling unit of the department intercepted a passenger at the Shri Guru Ramdass Jee International Airport here on Thursday.

Customs department officers have arrested a man after seizing over 1 kg of gold upon his arrival at the airport here from Dubai, officials said on Friday. In a statement, the Customs department said the seized gold weighing 1.068 kg was estimated to be worth over 67 lakh.

The passenger, in his statement to the officials, admitted that he smuggled the gold for 10,000 which was handed over to him in Dubai, an official said.

He was placed under arrest under the provisions of the Customs Act and further investigation was underway, the official added.

