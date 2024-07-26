Pathankot MC official caught taking 1 lakh as bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday apprehended Jatinder Kumar, posted as junior engineer-cum-building inspector in the Pathankot Municipal Corporation, for reportedly taking ₹1 lakh as bribe. The accused holds the additional charge of the Batala MC as well. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday apprehended Jatinder Kumar, posted as junior engineer-cum-building inspector in the Pathankot Municipal Corporation, for reportedly taking ₹ 1 lakh as bribe. (HT File)

An official spokesperson of the VB said the action was taken after receiving a complaint from one Rashpal Singh, a resident of Bharoli Kalan village in Gurdaspur district. He said the complainant mentioned that the accused had demanded ₹1 lakh as bribe for not reporting about his agricultural land as part of an illegal colony being examined by the accused.

The spokesperson added that after preliminary inquiry of this complaint the VB team laid a trap and the accused was caught red-handed accepting ₹1,00,000 in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB police station, Amritsar range. The accused would be produced in a court on Saturday, he said, adding that further investigation was under progress.