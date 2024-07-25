Pathankot: Cops, army conduct search ops after 7 ‘suspicious’ men spotted

Punjab police and army on Wednesday launched a search operation after a woman spotted seven ‘suspicious’ men in a Phangtoli village in Pathankot district. A sketch of one of the suspects has also been released, said a senior police official. Punjab has seen twin terror attacks —one at Dinanagar in Gurdaspur in 2015 and a second at Pathankot air base in 2016.

The ‘suspicious’ men demanded water from a woman and later left towards the jungle, officials said.

The woman informed the villagers and the police, which led to the launch of search operations.

DIG (border range) Rakesh Kaushal said, “We are carrying out the search operation to trace the suspected persons”.

Pathankot senior superintendent of police Suhail Qasim Mir said: “We are maintaining high alert.” Last week, the Punjab police inducted three quick response teams (QRTs), specially trained by the Army, in Pathankot district to tackle any eventuality such as a terror attack or hostage situation.

These QRTs have been deployed in three subdivisions of the border district and will be equipped with specialised vehicles, weapons and gadgets. The Pathankot district borders the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. Last month, the police were put on high alert after a villager claimed to have spotted two suspicious men in a village here.