Patiala: 2 Bambiha gang members held after high-speed chase, shootout

Police on Sunday arrested two notorious shooters, allegedly associated with Bambiha gang, after a high-speed chase that also saw an exchange of fire on the outskirts of the city. SSP Varun Sharma, along with other officials, at the site of the encounter in Patiala on Sunday. (HT)

The arrested accused — Harpreet Singh alias Makhan of Saifdipur, Patiala, and Gautam, alias Badshah, of Nabha — were injured in the shootout and are undergoing treatment at the Rajindra Hospital.

According to police, the operation was launched on the basis of a tip-off on movement of the two shooters.

“When the police team signalled them to surrender, the duo opened fire, discharging at least five rounds from two .30-bore pistols. Our team returned fire, resulting in injuries to the duo in the lower limbs. They were later overpowered,” said Patiala senior superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma. The SSP added that two .30 bore pistols, 10 live cartridges and an unregistered silver Splendor motorcycle have been recovered from the arrested men.

“A preliminary investigation has revealed that the duo had recently demanded extortion money from a local businessman and were planning to target him after he refused to pay. Their arrest has averted a major crime,” said the SSP.

Harpreet, a proclaimed offender, has seven FIRs against him, including a double-murder case in Patiala. Gautam, alias Badshah, is also wanted in multiple cases. “Further investigation is underway to trace the gang’s network and verify the duo’s recent activities,” said the SSP.