Patiala: 2 held for kidnapping Class 4 student

The Patiala police solved the kidnapping case of a Class 4 student from Khandoli village on the Rajpura-Patiala road on July 7 by arresting two persons, who are also residents of the same village.
On July 7, two motorcyclists kidnapped a Class 4 student from Khandoli village on the Rajpura-Patiala road. The boy was recovered after three hours as the family paid the ransom, claimed sources, while the police neither confirmed nor denied paying the ransom. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Jul 10, 2022 03:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

On July 7, two motorcyclists kidnapped an eight-year-old schoolboy from Khandoli village on the Rajpura-Patiala road. The boy was recovered after three hours as the family paid the ransom, claimed sources, while the police neither confirmed nor denied paying the ransom.

SSP Deepak Pareek said they cracked the case with the arrest of two accused, who were living in the same locality.

The kidnappers had called the child’s father and threatened to kill the child if they failed to pay a ransom of 3 lakh. As per the plan, the boy was saved and rescued from the kidnappers, who left him in a vacant room near Rajpura.

The CCTV footage shows that both had covered their faces with cloth and the police started the investigation to track them, said the SSP.

Based on the CCTV footage, accused Sharandeep Singh of Khandoli village and Lakhveer Singh, alias Lakha, of Alipur, Mandwal, were arrested the next day. A pistol was also recovered from Sharandeep.

Sharandeep lives near the victim boy’s house. He planned the kidnapping for ransom. The stolen motorcycle used in the incident has also been recovered. Both were taken on police remand and further investigation is on, the SSP said.

Sunday, July 10, 2022
