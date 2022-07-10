Patiala: 2 held for kidnapping Class 4 student
The Patiala police solved the kidnapping case of a Class 4 student from Khandoli village on the Rajpura-Patiala road on July 7 by arresting two persons, who are also residents of the same village.
On July 7, two motorcyclists kidnapped an eight-year-old schoolboy from Khandoli village on the Rajpura-Patiala road. The boy was recovered after three hours as the family paid the ransom, claimed sources, while the police neither confirmed nor denied paying the ransom.
SSP Deepak Pareek said they cracked the case with the arrest of two accused, who were living in the same locality.
The kidnappers had called the child’s father and threatened to kill the child if they failed to pay a ransom of ₹3 lakh. As per the plan, the boy was saved and rescued from the kidnappers, who left him in a vacant room near Rajpura.
The CCTV footage shows that both had covered their faces with cloth and the police started the investigation to track them, said the SSP.
Based on the CCTV footage, accused Sharandeep Singh of Khandoli village and Lakhveer Singh, alias Lakha, of Alipur, Mandwal, were arrested the next day. A pistol was also recovered from Sharandeep.
Sharandeep lives near the victim boy’s house. He planned the kidnapping for ransom. The stolen motorcycle used in the incident has also been recovered. Both were taken on police remand and further investigation is on, the SSP said.
-
AAP’s move to set up advisory committee unconstitutional: Chandumajra
Senior Akali Dal leader Prem Singh Chandumajra on Saturday flayed the Aam Aadmi Party's decision to set up a government above the government in the form of an advisory committee, alleging that the AAP government in Punjab is subletting governance to its true masters. “The fact that the AAP government in the state is not being run from Punjab is one of the worst-kept secrets in the state and the country,” he said.
-
Eyes on 2024 LS polls: Union ministers begin move to strengthen party base in Punjab
The BJP on Friday launched its ambitious programme to strengthen its organisational structure in Punjab with three Union ministers touring three Lok Sabha segments. Union minister for petroleum and urban development Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister of state for external affairs Arjun Meghwal and Union minister of state for rural development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Friday evening landed in Punjab and are camping in Bathinda, Amritsar and Jalandhar, respectively.
-
1992 fake encounter case: Mohali court directs CBI to protect witness
A Mohali court has issued directions to the Central Bureau of Investigation to provide protection to Jasbir Kaur of Manochahal village in Tarn Taran, who is a witness in the 1992 fake encounter case. Raj Kumar was posted as sub-inspector (SI) and Nachattar Singh was posted as assistant sub-inspector (now retired), at the Manochahal police station in 1992. The case remained on stay for at least 18 years.
-
Northern Zonal Council: Punjab seeks new tribunal to assess river water situation
Punjab government on Friday sought the setting up of a new water Tribunal for assessment of river water in the state. Putting forth the stand of the state during meeting of Northern Zonal Council, chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah, here on Saturday, Punjab cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains, while opposing issue of Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, said Punjab doesn't have even a single drop of water to share with other states.
-
Sangrur MP asks Presidential candidates for their stance on Sikh prisoners
Newly elected Sangrur MP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann has stated that Mann's support to Presidential candidates would depend on their stance on the issue of Sikh prisoners, enforcement of riparian law, misuse of UAPA, AFSPA and sedition law on minorities. The SAD (Amritsar) chief said he has written to both the candidates – Yashwant Sinha and Draupadi Murmu – and asked them to clear their stand on these issues.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics