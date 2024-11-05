Menu Explore
Patiala: 40 achievers get medals at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology convocation

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Nov 05, 2024 08:48 AM IST

A total of 2,863 degrees will be awarded to students at the three-day convocation that kicked off on Monday. The event will conclude on November 6.

A total of 40 students received medals for their outstanding and meritorious academic, scholastic, and all-round performance at the 38th convocation of Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET), Patiala.

Professor Padmakumar Nair, director of Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala, awards a degree to a student. (HT File)
Professor Padmakumar Nair, director of Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala, awards a degree to a student. (HT File)

A total of 2,863 degrees will be awarded to students at the three-day convocation that kicked off on Monday. The event will conclude on November 6.

Semanpreet Singh, the top performer for the academic year 2023-2024 with a CGPA score of 9.98, received President’s Medal.

Neeraj Bansal was honoured with S Ranbir Singh Gold Medal for best student for the academic year 2023-2024.

Ayesha Sood received Prof. V. Rajaraman Computer Science & Engineering Award for securing the highest CGPA of 9.5 in BE in Computer Science & Engineering for the class of 2023-2024.

Pushpjot Singh was presented with the S. Ram S. Sidhu Memorial Medal for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Manoj Ahuja, chief secretary, Government of Odisha, student of the class of 1986, B.E. Mechanical Engineering, received distinguished Alumnus Award.

S Krishnan, secretary of the ministry of electronics & information technology (MeitY), Government of India, was the chief guest at the event.

Professor Padmakumar Nair, director of Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Patiala, congratulated the students and recipients of medals and awards on their academic journey and achievement.

