Patiala Law varsity stir: CM Mann talks to students, assures them justice

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday spoke to the agitating students of the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala, and assured them that the state government is committed to safeguarding their interests and delivering justice. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann promised to take up the matter with the central government, Union law ministry and Punjab and Haryana high court chief justice. (HT Photo)

During a telephonic conversation, Mann said that the state government has taken cognisance of the matter.

As per the official press release by the RGNUL student body, Mann promised to take up the matter with the central government, Union law ministry and Punjab and Haryana high court chief justice.

“In the conversation with the student body, chief minister Bhagwant Mann assured the students that the government will take up the matter with the central government, the chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court, and the Union law ministry. The CM also said that the students will be kept in the loop,” said the release issued by the protesting students.

Meanwhile, the RGNUL reopened on Friday, but the students chose to boycott the classes and continued their protest against the vice-chancellor Jai Shankar Singh.

The protests began on Monday after the female students accused the VC of violating their privacy during his visit to the girls’ hostel. They claim that the VC entered the hostel rooms unannounced and alleged that he also questioned their choice of clothing.

VC has denied the allegations and said that he visited the girls’ hostel along with female hotel staff to address the complaints of overcrowding. The protesting students were also joined by many faculty members.

VC, however, said that a few students attended the classes on Friday and he expects more students to attend classes on Monday.

“The university re-opened, and all the faculty members were present on Friday. Some students had also attended the classes while more will attend on Monday,” the VC said.

On Thursday, Punjab Women Commission chief wrote to President Droupadi Murmu seeking immediate removal of the vice-chancellor, while the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) ordered an inquiry into the incident, marking the probe to Patiala deputy commissioner.

The PSHRC has asked for the report before the next date of hearing on October 15.